BASKETBALL: Crosstown competitors’ clash, report #2 – Chief Sealth vs. West Seattle boys

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Unlike the girls’ game that preceded it, last night’s Chief Sealth @ West Seattle boys-varsity game was relatively suspenseful – though the Wildcats won, 58-52, there were longer stretches in which you felt it could have gone either way. And the fans that filled both sides of the gym seemed to be hanging on every play like a dunking player who won’t let go of the rim.

Sealth #14 Sadique Calloway led scoring with 18 points. He and his teammates roared out to a 6-0 lead before West Seattle got on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter.

Despite a flurry of three-pointers, the first quarter ended with the relatively low score of 13-10, in the Seahawks’ favor. They kept the edge well into the second quarter, until an intense round of turnovers ended with a basket by #23 Anthony Giomi, who was West Seattle’s top scorer with 15.

Next for WSHS with 13 points was #1 Marcus Collins, followed by #5 Abdullahi Mohamed with 11, same tally as Sealth #22 Elijah Jackson. The Wildcats tied the Seahawks at 23-all with less than two minutes to go in the half – and the scoreboard went dark for a long moment. Shortly after it came back, West Seattle took the lead, and took it into the locker room at halftime, 26-24.

WSHS head coach Keffrey Fazio‘s team held the lead most of the way from there, though CSIHS head coach Colin Slingsby and team never let them run away with it. The Seahawks kept aggressively angling for steals and achieved some. The third quarter wrapped with WSHS ahead 42-36.

Then it was time to settle things. Here’s a short clip of fourth-quarter action:

Halftime at West Seattle HS: WSHS boys 26, Chief Sealth 24 pic.twitter.com/G6g0IjQmvR — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) February 3, 2018

The fans stayed dug into the action, as Sealth kept trying to knock away at West Seattle’s lead, which was up to 8 with less than a minute and a half left, and starting to look permanent. But it got a little closer in the final minute, and Sealth seemed to have an outside chance – until the unavoidable fouling to pry away the ball resulted in foul shots and added points. And the buzzer sounded with WSHS six points ahead.

Senior Night acknowledgments preceded the boys-varsity game:

The varsity team is losing six seniors – #2 Elijah Nnanabu, #3 Kendall Green,, #11 Jackson Golgart, #15 Cass Elliott, #23 Anthony Giomi, and #24 Simon Harris. But first, the postseason awaits, and as with the girls, the boys will find out soon what’s next.