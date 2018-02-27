West Seattle, Washington

AT THE LIBRARY: Putting the tech in textile

February 27, 2018 8:58 pm
Almost every day, our calendar listings feature cool free programs you can enjoy at local Seattle Public Library branches. This past Sunday, we were invited to stop by the High Point Library to photograph one of them – a workshop about “E-Textiles.”

Participants learned how to use sewing machines – and how to add electronic components to their projects:

The result could be, for example, a T-shirt with embedded lights. Checking the library system’s Calendar of Events, we note that a shorter, kid-geared “e-textiles” session is planned as part of Tinkerlab, at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 2:30-4 pm March 21st.

