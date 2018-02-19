West Seattle, Washington

About the police response on 42nd SW

February 19, 2018 7:10 pm
7:10 PM: Thanks for the tips about multiple police cars on 42nd SW between Junction 47 and Jefferson Square. Couldn’t tell from scanner traffic what was happening so we went over in hopes of asking. All the cars were empty and the officers were somewhere out of view. Next stop: The precinct, where we were able to find out that it was a “person in crisis” call. No related medical call so far, although this category of calls sometimes results in a direct call for a private ambulance.

7:53 PM: And one has indeed arrived to take the person for evaluation.

6 Replies to "About the police response on 42nd SW"

  • Alki resident February 19, 2018 (8:03 pm)
    If anyone saw this, can you please describe the person in crisis? I have a friend living on the streets recently in the junction. 

    • WSB February 19, 2018 (8:22 pm)
      The person was apparently in an apartment, not on the street. People who asked us what was going on said that police went into Junction 47, which would explain why none were in their vehicles or visible on the street when we were looking for someone to ask, and why we had heard fragments of scanner traffic about “manager” and “unit.”

    • Justin February 19, 2018 (8:47 pm)
      I live on the same floor as the incident. Domestic disturbance. I believe it was an altercation between a couple resulting in physical abuse. No lives endangered, ambulance most likely showed up as a precaution for the person involved in the abuse. 

      • Allen February 19, 2018 (8:59 pm)
        What floor might that be?

        • Matt February 19, 2018 (9:20 pm)
          2nd floor. I live there too

