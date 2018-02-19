About the police response on 42nd SW

7:10 PM: Thanks for the tips about multiple police cars on 42nd SW between Junction 47 and Jefferson Square. Couldn’t tell from scanner traffic what was happening so we went over in hopes of asking. All the cars were empty and the officers were somewhere out of view. Next stop: The precinct, where we were able to find out that it was a “person in crisis” call. No related medical call so far, although this category of calls sometimes results in a direct call for a private ambulance.

7:53 PM: And one has indeed arrived to take the person for evaluation.