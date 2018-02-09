TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:16 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle.

Three notes:

SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE: Day 7.

FAUNTLEROY/WILDWOOD CLOSURE: The pavement/curb ramp project closure continues south of the Fauntleroy ferry terminal, as do the C Line/Route 116 reroutes.

SIGN INSTALLATION ON SB 99 THIS WEEKEND: Look for lane closures as the missing signs just before the bridge/Harbor Island exits are replaced.

9:09 AM: Yet another no-incidents-reported heart of the morning commute … but any time 24/7 that you see something your neighbors should know about, please – when you can do so safely/legally – text or call our hotline, 206-293-6302 – thank you!