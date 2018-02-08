8 ways to spend your West Seattle Saturday

(Lowman Beach driftwood, photographed Friday by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

Welcome to the weekend! Saturday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

OPEN HOUSE: Shorewood Christian School, preschool through 8th grade, invites you to stop by between 10 am and 2 pm. (10300 28th SW)

BASEBALL REGISTRATION: Southwest Little League is registering players 11 am-2 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park. (1321 SW 102nd)

2ND MEMOIR-WRITING CLASS, VENUE CHANGE: The second of Martin Piccoli‘s memoir-writing classes has changed venues – 4 to 5:20 pm at Delridge Library. More info in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION: While the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum is usually open noon-4 pm, you have the chance to visit this evening during the opening reception for “Navigating to Alki,” the brand-new exhibit. 5-7 pm. All welcome. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

FUND THE FUTURE: Highland Park Elementary‘s first-ever auction fundraiser is tonight at Highland Park Improvement Club, 6 pm. Details in our calendar listing; 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: Hate-Free Delridge joins WSMM this month to present “Harvest of Empire.” 6:30 mingling, 7 pm film that “reveals the direct connection between the long history of U.S. intervention in Latin America, and immigration today.” Discussion afterward, with Spanish interpretation; the film is subtitled. At Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

ADMIRAL BIRD ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Celebrate 4 years of Admiral Bird – but don’t go to the coffee shop for the party – it’s happening at South Park Hall, the new venue operated by its co-proprietors. 7 pm-11 pm. Free! All ages. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

THE DEBUTONES: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – “It’s a pleasure to welcome back The Debutones, and the light hidden gems of acoustic roots-based songs they perform so well.” Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

THERE’S MORE! See our complete calendar here.