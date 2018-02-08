West Seattle, Washington

03 Saturday

51℉

8 ways to spend your West Seattle Saturday

February 3, 2018 9:04 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Lowman Beach driftwood, photographed Friday by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

Welcome to the weekend! Saturday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

OPEN HOUSE: Shorewood Christian School, preschool through 8th grade, invites you to stop by between 10 am and 2 pm. (10300 28th SW)

BASEBALL REGISTRATION: Southwest Little League is registering players 11 am-2 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park. (1321 SW 102nd)

2ND MEMOIR-WRITING CLASS, VENUE CHANGE: The second of Martin Piccoli‘s memoir-writing classes has changed venues – 4 to 5:20 pm at Delridge Library. More info in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION: While the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum is usually open noon-4 pm, you have the chance to visit this evening during the opening reception for “Navigating to Alki,” the brand-new exhibit. 5-7 pm. All welcome. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

FUND THE FUTURE: Highland Park Elementary‘s first-ever auction fundraiser is tonight at Highland Park Improvement Club, 6 pm. Details in our calendar listing; 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: Hate-Free Delridge joins WSMM this month to present “Harvest of Empire.” 6:30 mingling, 7 pm film that “reveals the direct connection between the long history of U.S. intervention in Latin America, and immigration today.” Discussion afterward, with Spanish interpretation; the film is subtitled. At Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

ADMIRAL BIRD ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Celebrate 4 years of Admiral Bird – but don’t go to the coffee shop for the party – it’s happening at South Park Hall, the new venue operated by its co-proprietors. 7 pm-11 pm. Free! All ages. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

THE DEBUTONES: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – “It’s a pleasure to welcome back The Debutones, and the light hidden gems of acoustic roots-based songs they perform so well.” Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

THERE’S MORE! See our complete calendar here.

Share This

No Replies to "8 ways to spend your West Seattle Saturday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann