3 MONTHS AWAY! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018 is May 12th

The countdown continues! The 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is now exactly three months away – Saturday, May 12, 2018 – not one big sale, but instead one big day with sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula. Its founders started WSCGSD in 2005 and turned it over to WSB before the 2008 edition; we’ve been honored to coordinate this big day of in-person community-building every second Saturday in May since then. No, registration isn’t open yet – we usually get that going in early April – watch here on WSB for the announcement, and at westseattlegaragesale.com for updates, as WSCGSD gets closer.