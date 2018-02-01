West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 16-year-old boy injured in South Park shooting

February 7, 2018 7:23 pm
7:23 PM: Seattle Police are investigating a shooting at 14th Avenue S. and S. Trenton in South Park. They say one victim has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and that there is no suspect in custody yet. No other official details except that an officer who left a meeting we’re covering to go to the scene said that it involved “youth in our community.”

7:29 PM: Metro says Route 132 is rerouted off 14th Ave. S. (which is an arterial) because of this.

9:17 PM: 14th Avenue South is still blocked at the scene. SPD now says the victim is 16 years old and that he has a gunshot wound to the head, and that gang detectives are investigating, “processing the scene and interviewing potential witnesses.” If you have any information, call 911.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: 16-year-old boy injured in South Park shooting"

  • Dave February 7, 2018 (7:48 pm)
    Avoid south park if possible. Big police presence. Some roads are blocked off

  • Alki resident February 7, 2018 (10:03 pm)
    Horrible, just disgusting. It’ll be a miracle he survives.

  • Admiral mom February 7, 2018 (10:37 pm)
    This is a sad day. A young victim whose life and those who love him have forever been altered. Thoughts and prayers to all

  • wsmom February 7, 2018 (10:43 pm)
    I hope the kid pulls through!  

