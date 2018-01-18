YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle YMCA signup time for basketball, indoor soccer

We’ve been featuring registration announcements for youth-sports programs – and today, we have two from the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor):

Youth Basketball: 6th – 8th Grades

Extend the winter basketball season and continue to advance your skills with the Y! Master the fundamentals of the game while focusing on sportsmanship, teamwork and building healthy habits that last a lifetime. Sign up here.

Indoor Soccer: Pre-Kindergarten – 1st Grades

Indoor soccer is an exciting, fast-paced sport played in a gymnasium rather than on grass or turf. In this league, players will have the opportunity to sharpen their soccer skills in passing, dribbling, shooting, defense and teamwork. Sign up here.

The seasons run from February 26 through April 21, with one practice during the week and one game on Saturdays. Take advantage of early registration rates by signing up soon!