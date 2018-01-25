YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Girls Softball signup time!

Continuing our series of announcements for youth-sports signups – we’ve also heard from West Seattle Girls Softball:

West Seattle Girls Softball is a local nonprofit organization and is fueled by its dedicated volunteers. WSGS goals are to ensure that its players have the best possible experience playing recreational league fast-pitch softball. We hope to build both team sportsmanship and individual sportsmanship, all while having fun. We teach the basics and build skills as players continue with the program. WSGS looks forward to giving all girls ages 6-15 who are interested in learning the game a chance to build self esteem and learn about sportsmanship. We try to place players onto teams that will be most beneficial to their needs. No previous softball experience necessary.

WSGS registration runs through February. Practices begin in late March with games starting in late April. The season wraps up in early June.