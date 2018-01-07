YOUTH LEAGUE SPORTS: Winter-session signup time for Littles Roller Derby

(Photo courtesy Eric Von Flickr)

A “flag roller derby” league for kids ages 4 to 8 – The Littles – is about to launch its winter session, with the first practice on Tuesday (January 9th) so if you have a young skater in the family and might be interested – here’s the announcement from “Coach Betty,” herself a longtime derby skater:

The Littles Roller Derby league is for newer and the youngest of skaters to learn the fun sport of roller derby. We play an adapted version of “FLAG ROLLER DERBY” created by Krista Williams, better known as Betty Ford Galaxy. For the younger minds, this is a much easier version of the game to play. Grabbing flags is an easier concept than offense and defense and power jams and and and…

Also, blockers and jammers earn points so that all the kids are motivated to participate in play. The game is meant to be fun. The league is just one league. At this time we only play ourselves. We split into two teams for practice scrimmages and games. Kids are required to have two league shirts and bring to each practice and games. One is green and one is orange. The kids are ages 4-8 and the league is co-ed.

Your child must be able to skate on their own, meaning they do not hug the wall or need someone to hold their hand. We can teach them the rest but we do not have the staff to be hand holding skaters. If your child is a wall hugger, please take them to some open skates and get them to where they can move on their own. If you are unsure about your Littles level, email bfgsports@gmail.com and we can discuss placement.