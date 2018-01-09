YOU CAN HELP! What WestSide Baby needs now

Check out that smile! If you have a few hours a week, you too can boost your happiness quotient by using your time to help WestSide Baby. Nhoell Inthavong, who helps coordinate volunteers for WS Baby, sent the announcement:

WestSide Baby, in partnership with our community, provides essential items for children in need by collecting and distributing diapers, clothing, and equipment free of charge through established social service agencies. We work toward a day when all babies and young children in our community have their basic physical needs met — enough diapers and food, adequate clothing and shoes, and safe equipment for their care.

At this time, we are seeking volunteers who are interested in helping get essential items to children in the community as an Order Processor and Pick-Up Assistant. These two roles are vital in the process of distribution and work directly with our Distribution Coordinator. We are looking for volunteer assistance on Mondays, 9 am-1 pm and Tuesdays, 9 am-noon each week.

More information on these two roles can be found on our Volunteer Match page.