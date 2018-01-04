What’s up for your West Seattle Thursday

(Townsend’s warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to 2018’s first Thursday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE TO BALLARD LIGHT RAIL ‘ELECTED LEADERSHIP’ GROUP: As previewed here earlier this week, this group is meeting for the first time at 705 Union Station on the south side of downtown, 2-4 pm. Public welcome. Meeting documents are here. (4th Ave. S. & Seattle Blvd. S. – map)

ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA: 6:30 pm meeting. (3010 59th SW)

READ THE KORAN IN 4 WEEKS: Tonight is the first of four sessions in First Lutheran Church of West Seattle pastor Rev. Ron Marshall‘s next series, 7 pm. Check to see if there’s room. (4105 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Tonight’s live music features Barrett Staples, Thom Joseph, VIBE, Jay Fiddy. 8 pm. 21+. $8 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: New monthly event at Parliament Tavern – see tonight’s lineup in our calendar listing. 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

