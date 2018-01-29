What’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Black-capped chickadee, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Events of note:

HALA UPZONING: The City Council’s first meeting as the Select Committee considering citywide upzoning for HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability has just begun, a few minutes later than planned because the council’s Morning Briefing meeting ran long. Watch live on Seattle Channel.

LANDMARK AGREEMENT: During the 2 pm City Council meeting, the final vote is expected on the agreement formalizing landmark protections and restrictions on the Hamm Building in the West Seattle Junction – details are in our coverage of last week’s committee vote. Watch live on the Seattle Channel if you can’t get downtown. (600 4th Ave.)

DENNY INTERNATIONAL MIDDLE SCHOOL EVENING OPEN HOUSE: Families with students expected to/interested in attending Denny International Middle School next year are invited to tonight’s Evening Open House, 6:30 pm. (2601 SW Kenyon)

IMMIGRATION DISCUSSION: A series of discussions at Fauntleroy Church continues at 6:30 pm with “From Detention to Deportation: Who Ends Up at the Northwest Detention Center and What Happens to Them?” Dinner (free-will donation) at 6:30, presentation at 7. Details in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)