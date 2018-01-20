What’s up for the rest of your Saturday

(Male Red-Breasted Merganser, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Late start today – but not too late for some reminders. First:

IF YOU’RE HEADED ACROSS THE BAY … but not headed to Women’s March 2.0 … be aware that it’s happening now, starting on Capitol Hill with an 11 am rally and marching to Seattle Center. Some streets are closed and some transit will be re-routed/changed. Here’s the SDOT event alert.

Here in West Seattle, from our calendar:

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTOR: Leslie Harris, who represents West Seattle and South Park on the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors – and serves as board president – has a community-conversation meeting this afternoon. Drop in at West Seattle (Admiral) Library any time between 3 and 5 pm. (2306 42nd SW)

MEMOIR-WRITING WORKSHOP: Tell your story! Free workshop with West Seattle writer Martin Piccoli at Southwest Library, 4-5:20 pm – details in our calendar listing. (9010 35th SW)

JEFF FERGUSON’S TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: 7 pm at Whisky West. No cover; 21+. (6451 California SW)

ROO FORREST AND FRIENDS: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “an eclectic mix of covers and originals.” (5612 California SW)

NOT DEAD YET, THE APPROXIMATIONS: Starting at 8 pm at The Skylark, it’s West Seattle’s own Not Dead Yet sharing the bill with The Approximations – the band featuring King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg. Sherri sends the advance notice:

Not Dead Yet plays mostly originals (“West Seattle Hey” among them). The Approximations play fun, danceable classic rock and R & B. They are great fun and they are GOOD! Combined, the 2 bands are going to put on an awesome show.

$8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWINDLER: 9 pm-midnight, Swindler performs at Parliament Tavern in The Admiral District: “Psychedelic, improvisational, jazzy, jammy, instrumental groove. Catch them before they’re huge!” $7 at the door. 21+.(4210 SW Admiral Way)