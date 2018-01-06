What’s up for 2018’s first West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Here are ways to spend some of the first day of the first weekend of 2018:

GET FIT WEST SEATTLE: First group run for this beginner-to-half-marathon free training program – meet at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) at 8 am to run one mile. (2743 California SW)

KING TIDE: Water-watchers will see a 13-foot high tide at 8:39 am.

CHRISTMAS TREE DROPOFFS: Ready to get the Christmas tree out of your living room? Take it to the Masonic Center parking lot in The Junction and drop it off with the West Seattle Rainbow Girls, 9 am-1 pm. It’s a fundraiser for the youth group, by donation. (4736 40th SW)

WEST SEATTLE LINUX USERS GROUP: 9 am, regular biweekly meeting, at the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor). More info here. (9140 California SW)

THE HOLY YOGA EXPERIENCE: 9 am-1 pm at West Seattle Christian Church in The Junction. (4400 42nd SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

BASKETBALL: Seattle Lutheran High School‘s varsity teams play at home this afternoon, both vs. Evergreen Lutheran. 2:30 girls, 4 pm boys. (4100 SW Genesee)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: “Dr. Strangelove” is this month’s movie, presented for WSMM by West Seattle Neighbors for Peace and Justice. Doors open 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point; movie at 7, followed by discussion. (6400 Sylvan Way)

LIVE MUSIC: At The Skylark, 8 pm, with The Science of Deduction, The Almost Faithful, and Smooth Richard. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MORE … on our complete calendar.