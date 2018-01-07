What’s on the list for your West Seattle Sunday

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here are highlights for the last day of the first week of 2018, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES SCHEDULE CHANGE: The winter WSF schedule starts today. (See the PDF version here.)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

‘SUDDENLY IN COMMAND’: U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary presents emergency-preparedness class for inexperienced boaters. 1:30-3:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – more info in our calendar listing. (2306 42nd SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm at the community room at Arrowhead Gardens, all are welcome at the monthly meeting of the community advisory committee for city-sanctioned encampment Camp Second Chance in southeast West Seattle. (9200 2nd SW)

JANET AND THE CURMUDGEONS: Swing and jazz with this trio at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

ALL-AGES SHOW AT THE SKYLARK: Featuring DJ Cosmo Rossi, Sam Jenkins, Brennen, Esai. 5-10 pm, $5, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SOUND BATH: An hour of “crystal sound bliss” at Bikram Yoga in The Junction, 7:30 pm. More info here. (4747 California SW)

