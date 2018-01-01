What you should know for West Seattle New Year’s Day 2018

(Yellow-rumped Warbler, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Happy 2018! Here’s information you might find helpful on this New Year’s Day:

NEW YEAR’S DAY COFFEE: We don’t usually have a list on this final holiday but if you’re looking for a guaranteed-to-be-open coffee shop, official WSB coffee sponsor C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW) will be open 8 am-1 pm.

NEW YEAR’S DAY WALKS: Emerald City Wanderers is hosting 5- and 10-kilometer walks today, sanctioned by the American Volkssport Association, different routes from last night, non-competitive and no fee, again with “hot soup and snacks to chase away the chills.” Start any time between 9 am and noon from St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church. (3050 California SW)

NEW YEAR’S DAY ALKI POLAR BEAR PLUNGE: 10 am sharp on the beach across from Duke’s, as announced in mid-December. (57th SW/Alki SW)

NEW YEAR’S DAY NIA CLASS: From the new Move2Center Studio:

A group of Nia teachers from what was formerly known as The Center for Movement & Healing are hosting a New Year’s Day class in our new space, Move2Center Studio, located at 3618 SW Alaska St in the lower level of the West Seattle Veterans building. That’s the red building with the cannon out front on Alaska Street. The entrance to the studio is on 37th Ave. SW. Our celebration begins at 10 am and offers a terrific way to dance in the New Year with plenty of positive energy.

Drop-in fee $10 plus tax.

RESTAURANTS THAT TOLD US THEY WOULD BE OPEN TODAY: Here’s our list – with the annual caveat that some establishments may have changed their plan since we did the research, so if you notice a discrepancy, please let us know – thank you!

TRANSIT/TRANSPORTATION: Sunday schedule for Metro … Water Taxi is not in service … Sound Transit Route 560 is also not in service … Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on a regular weekday schedule … Street parking is free in neighborhoods where the city has pay stations/

TRASH/RECYCLING: No pickup today, and everyone’s schedule slides a day again this week, like last week.

SEATTLE PARKS FACILITIES: Here’s the what’s-closed-what’s-open list.

LIBRARIES: Seattle Public Library and King County Library System facilities are closed today.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AND OTHER INFO FOR TODAY/TONIGHT … find it in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.