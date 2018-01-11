West Seattle, Washington

12 Friday

51℉

What MIGHT elevated light rail look like in West Seattle? See one reader’s unofficial interpretation

January 11, 2018 9:10 pm
|      41 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Though Sound Transit has stressed that nothing’s final, it’s envisioning the future West Seattle light-rail line as elevated. If you’ve found it difficult to imagine what that MIGHT look like, “Avalon Tom” wants to help. He e-mailed WSB after making these renderings based on what preliminary information is available about the possible route “alignment,” and gave us permission to publish them.

“Avalon Tom” explains that he has “18 years experience in the architectural industry producing images like these professionally,” and adds, “I’m not associated with any group, just a citizen who lives and works in West Seattle and wants everyone to understand what they are proposing.” He also acknowledges that he is concerned with “the size” of the project and hopes that ST will consider tunneling.

Again, these are UNOFFICIAL, and we can’t vouch for the dimensions – whatever’s built could be higher or lower, wider or narrower, on a different route – but it’s something we’d been wondering about, and wondering how to visualize – so we’re sharing Tom’s renderings, in case you were wondering too. And as ST stresses, NOW is the time to get involved, because major decisions will be finalized in the next year-plus, even though the service itself isn’t expected to launch until 2030.

By the way, “Avalon Tom” says he’ll be printing 11×17 versions of these (and a few others) and bringing them to meetings.

(Sound Transit’s description of the “representative” – draft, basically – alignment, on which Tom’s images are based, can be seen and heard in our coverage of last week’s Elected Officials Group launch meeting.)

The issue of overhead vs. underground is likely to be a big one – for the Ballard end, as well as West Seattle – as the “preferred alignment” is developed in the next year-plus, and Sound Transit has warned that tunneling would change the cost and likely the timeline.

Speaking of timeline:

STAKEHOLDER GROUP RECRUITMENT CONTINUES: Sound Transit is continuing to seek applications for at least five people in the West Seattle-to-Ballard corridor area to be on its Stakeholders Advisory Group. Just another week and a half to apply if you’re interested – go here to find out more, including how to apply. This group is expected to have its first meeting February 6th, ST tells us.

OTHER WAYS TO HAVE A SAY: Keep an eye on the project website (and on WSB) – more feedback opportunities/meetings are expected soon.

Share This

41 Replies to "What MIGHT elevated light rail look like in West Seattle? See one reader's unofficial interpretation"

  • Marianne January 11, 2018 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    Creepy

    • Tulula January 12, 2018 (6:51 am)
      Reply

      Concur…. And ugly

      • JC January 12, 2018 (8:37 am)
        Reply

        i agree and wonder how many will be forced out of their homes for this.

  • Scott A January 11, 2018 (9:30 pm)
    Reply

    Great conceptual renderings. People should walk around the existing Mt. Baker station to get an idea of how Link aerial stations are sized. I think some of Tom’s columns are probably too slender for really tall ones but still a great early visual.

  • Tony S January 11, 2018 (10:11 pm)
    Reply

    VERY impressive; I’m wondering if the actual elevation is correct on some of them — the California / Alaska one, to be specific. But, it’s certainly eye-opening. 

  • future carfree resident - I hope January 11, 2018 (10:13 pm)
    Reply

    Wow, I know these are supposed to be scary, but I actually think it looks very cool. It’ll add an interesting visual element to our part of the city in addition to the obviously huge benefits as a piece of transportation infrastructure. Very exciting.

    Thanks ‘Avalon Tom’ and WSB for making and publishing these!

    • Dustin January 12, 2018 (8:41 am)
      Reply

      I don’t think these are supposed to be scary! There’s been a lot of discussion about the merits of an elevated rail vs a tunnel, and this helps visualize (rather than fear) what the elevated option would actually look like. I think the visualizations of the rail around Avalon, 35th and Fauntleroy Wy look great, but the elevation of the track over Genesee seems too high for an area characterized by steep hills with a risk of earthquakes. I also question whether the rail platform should be so high over Alaska Junction – this will be one of a high traffic station and it would be nice to have quicker access to the platform via fewer steps or a shorter escalator. (One of my complaints about the existing stations is that they are so deep/high it can take a few minutes to get from the entrance of the station to the platform.) I think we also need to be considering alignments which allow the option to extend the rail line deeper into West Seattle. Though it’s not on the table now, someday this rail line to Alaska Junction may actually be finished and we’ll have to figure out what to do next!

  • JCW January 11, 2018 (10:25 pm)
    Reply

    Hmm, this actually makes me like the light rail design even more. This is way sleeker (and will be way quieter) than any other rail transit I’ve lived by in other cities. If those houses on Genesee dip in value, I’d be quite interested in moving further north on the peninsula for a good deal and a quick commute. 

  • Rob B January 11, 2018 (10:36 pm)
    Reply

    Isn’t the California and Alaska stop supposed to be at ground level? I’d heard this may be elevated through our hood but always assumed it would be at street level in the junction. Where/how would you board at the junction if up so high? 

    As as others have said, thanks for providing the renderings for an idea of what this could look like! 

  • MJ January 11, 2018 (10:39 pm)
    Reply

    AT thank you for the renderings.  Damn good work, very insightful.

  • S January 11, 2018 (10:39 pm)
    Reply

    Cool! I actually like it and it gets me excited about light rail in WS. Bring it!

  • AvalonTom January 11, 2018 (10:41 pm)
    Reply

    Here are the only engineering drawings available and it’s what I based the images on. They include the proposed path plus the elevation of the track: https://www.scribd.com/document/352039517/ST3-WS-Representational-Alignment#

    Everything else is based on what is already built around the sound.

  • dsa January 12, 2018 (12:26 am)
    Reply

    If you don’t believe it look at the south link from Angle Lake, SeaTac north toward Seattle.  And agreed the columns are probably too narrow.  I also think the “T” should be wider to match the existing that I referenced, but maybe not if there is only one track.

  • WS Guy January 12, 2018 (12:33 am)
    Reply

    Great renderings, although needs shadows and dirtier columns to be more realistic.  It shows what a tragedy an elevated rail line would be; basically splitting the Junction in two with imposing, massive, noisy, concrete structures.  I still can’t conceptually understand how a station could be built in front of Capco/QFC, 60-feet above the street.  

    This train needs to be underground like they did for the wealthy north end neighborhoods.  The Junction is one of the densest urban villages in the network.

  • flimflam January 12, 2018 (2:02 am)
    Reply

    wow, a train!

  • Calires January 12, 2018 (3:14 am)
    Reply

    Didn’t we vote for an elevated monorail something like 4 times before it being voted down?  I think, based on these renderings, that it’s a lot less visually disruptive than some of the giant apartment blocks that look like the worst of 1970s Scandinavian public housing that we’ve had foisted on us in the last 10 years.  And I’d like to believe that once this is in place, I’ll be able to take the train to (what will be then) geriatric medical appointments downtown.

  • Lisa January 12, 2018 (4:51 am)
    Reply

    Interesting….very Chicago-ee. 

  • East Coast Cynic January 12, 2018 (5:56 am)
    Reply

    If we on the peninsula, as well as Ballard, want a tunnel, we would have to be willing, in all likelihood, to spend more money to make them happen.  I don’t think we can get the more expensive proposition of drilling tunnels for the same price tag.  Another levy to be voted on?  One that  could potentially push back the delivery dates for the projects.   Too many people here and around the city squawking now about paying for the present price tag.  I’m not sure that we have the political will to spend more money through further levies and taxation to make the tunnels happen.  

    Interesting scenario for the elevated portion near the Alaska Junction; It looks like it could negate most of the ability to drive up and or down Alaska near the QFC and Safeway by the California intersection.

  • AMD January 12, 2018 (6:24 am)
    Reply

    Wow, these look great!  This looks way more interesting than I’d imagined the light rail line being through the area.  I like it and I really hope the final project looks like these.

  • Mary January 12, 2018 (7:07 am)
    Reply

    Can’t happen fast enough! Bring it on! Yay transit!

  • gh January 12, 2018 (7:12 am)
    Reply

    Very interesting!  It almost looks like the rebirth of the monorail they wanted to build all those years ago; the one that no one wanted.

  • LK January 12, 2018 (7:28 am)
    Reply

    Cool…bring it!

  • Cid January 12, 2018 (7:32 am)
    Reply

    It looks a lot like the Monorail extension that we voted for 4 TIMES years ago before they finally got the no vote they wanted. sigh (and I agree….no uglier than the box high rises that are covering our lovely WS ) 

  • Chris January 12, 2018 (7:33 am)
    Reply

    This is great news for many.   We know it is progress.   The one thing on our mind as we see this progress is how many homes and businesses will be lost to make this construction happen.   Will the government help people relocate?

  • Gene January 12, 2018 (7:44 am)
    Reply

    Yes progress – this will no doubt happen- but there will be a cost— homes & businesses will be taken- something to remember folks.

  • LAH January 12, 2018 (7:48 am)
    Reply

    Thank you Avalon Tom as that is a dystopian nightmare.  

  • JeffK January 12, 2018 (7:57 am)
    Reply

    Very nicely done AT!

    For layout, I’d prefer it to drop down as it turned off Fauntleroy on to Alaska and then go underground between 40th & 41st (in front of the Jiffy Lube).  Then the tunnel portion would only be 3-4 blocks long, preserve the Alaska Junction as-is, and not be crazy-expensive.

  • Nae Nae January 12, 2018 (8:03 am)
    Reply

    The visual thought of it may seem “UGLY” to some. But I believe the commute in and out of West Seattle is MUCH UGLIER!!,

  • S January 12, 2018 (8:08 am)
    Reply

    I just want to ask what people are on that think this is cool looking.

    You say cool, but you most likely don’t live where one would be going in, I wounder if you did if you would change your statement and say underground.   

  • wsgal January 12, 2018 (8:11 am)
    Reply

    Great work on the rendering. Would be a great opportunity for artists to potentially design work to put on the pillars to make them less like towering concrete statues and instead more welcoming and appealing. I hadn’t thought of this until seeing it rendered like this, but I would worry about the noise from light rail…  I kind of wish it didn’t come this far into west seattle, but instead stopped around where the port of seattle is. Less invasive, and just add shuttles/buses specifically for getting to the light rail. 

  • Junction Lady January 12, 2018 (8:20 am)
    Reply

    No thank you!  Elevated transportation will turn West Seattle into a slum!  These pictures don’t show all the graffiti on the structure and on the train cars that will be passing by the windows of condos, schools, homes and businesses.  Crime on ground metro is horrible requiring Fare Enforcement etc.  Crime will grow and our town will get uglier.  Dirty rain water will spew and drip from the tracks and make walking near undesireable.  Too much would have to be displaced and we would all suffer through the nightmare construction era not too mention the future decades of looking at the eyesore and all of the negative ramifications that go along with it!

  • Smittytheclown January 12, 2018 (8:20 am)
    Reply

    Looks like a thousand Roman Aqueducts you see all over Europe.

  • mtnfreak January 12, 2018 (8:52 am)
    Reply

    I still think an underground station and tunnel is the best option, like that at Beacon Hill, and I’m willing to wait a little bit longer. If the Junction was filled in with buildings equal to or taller than the elevated line my opinion may be different, but that’s not the case. The tunneling equipment already exists with a proven track record through Beacon and Capital Hills. I’m willing to wait a little bit longer – I’m already 45, so another year or two wouldn’t make a difference for me.

  • juicepoots January 12, 2018 (8:55 am)
    Reply

    Neat! The pic at the Junction reminded me of a Chicago street. The one by the golf course looked crazy high, I bet the views on this train will be insane!

  • Michelle January 12, 2018 (9:04 am)
    Reply

  • Don Brubeck January 12, 2018 (9:07 am)
    Reply

    Great to see images of what the rail track might look like, Thanks for the work AvalonTom!

    The renderings show the track in between stations.  Stations will be significant, and will need good design to fit their locations.  Mt Baker Station and Angle Lake Station may be similar to the size and scale needed in WS, 

    Photos of Angle Lake station are here and here,   Mt. Baker station photos here and here,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann