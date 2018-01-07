West Seattle, Washington

08 Monday

43℉

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: ‘How a Bad Bird Saved a Good Place’

January 7, 2018 4:12 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

You might recognize that owl – Wollet the barred owl, born in Lincoln Park, photographed in 2009 by Trileigh Tucker. A few years later, in 2012, concern over Lincoln Park wildlife like Wollet factored into the community challenge to Seattle Parks‘ attempt to allow a commercial “adventure attraction” to take a chunk of the park without significant public discussion. Now, Trileigh tells the – complicated! – story, in an essay just published in Cold Mountain Review, “Love in the Time of Extinction: How a Bad Bird Saved a Good Place.” In case you’re looking for Sunday reading, we’re sharing the link – find it here.

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: 'How a Bad Bird Saved a Good Place'"

  • Betty solero January 7, 2018 (7:18 pm)
    Reply

    Are there any photos of  Lincoln Park raven’s  mentioned in the article?Thanks!

  • Trileigh January 7, 2018 (7:46 pm)
    Reply

    Hi Betty,

    Yes, there are quite a few raven photos, taken by several regular park walkers. You can find a few of mine at this link, and Tracy has published some that others have taken and shared in the West Seattle Blog Flickr photo pool.  Gorgeous birds!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann