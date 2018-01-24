West Seattle Wednesday: Highland Park Action Committee, Lincoln Park South Play Area, and more…

(Harlequin ducks, photographed at Lincoln Park by Katy Dixon)

Education, entertainment, community involvement … all on tap for the rest of your Wednesday. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STORY TIME WITH LOCAL AUTHOR KERRI KOKIAS: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, local author Kerri Kokias reads from her new children’s book “Snow Sisters.” (2306 42nd SW)

REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR., PERSPECTIVES THEN & NOW: All welcome at this noon presentation by Dr. Eric Michael Dyson in the Brockey Center at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

LINCOLN PARK SOUTH PLAY AREA DESIGN: Final community meeting about the plan to overhaul the south play area at Lincoln Park, where the play equipment had to be removed last year. 6-7:30 pm, see the design and give your feedback to Seattle Parks‘ project manager and landscape architect. Bring the kids for their feedback too. Lower-level meeting room at The Kenney. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: Big agenda for the year’s first meeting of the Highland Park Action Committee, 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club – see it here. You’ll find out about crime/safety trends, the city’s sharps-collection program, natural-drainage systems, the Southwest Indoor Tennis proposal, and much more. Bring community concerns and questions. (1116 SW Holden)

LEARN TO DANCE! New series of classes continues tonight at the Senior Center of West Seattle – West Coast Swing at 7 pm, Viennese Foxtrot at 8:15 pm, take one or both. Info in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: 7 pm at Whisky West in Morgan Junction. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

BASKETBALL: Senior Night for the Chief Sealth International High School girls-varsity team, playing Seattle Prep at 7:30 pm (2600 SW Thistle) … The West Seattle High School girls are home too, hosting Roosevelt at 7:30 pm (3000 California SW)

MORE! See other listings for today, tonight, and beyond, on our complete-calendar page.