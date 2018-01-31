West Seattle Wednesday: Fauntleroy Boulevard & HALA @ JuNO; Tinkerlab Challenge; basketball; more!

(Another long-lens look at Uno the harbor seal, from David Hutchinson, who explains that the dark eye rings mean Uno is well-hydrated)

Highlights for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TINKERLAB STEM CHALLENGE: Fun for all ages, free, at Southwest Library, 2:30-4 pm. (9010 35th SW)

JUNCTION NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. The agenda, from JuNO director Amanda Sawyer:

SDOT – Fauntleroy Way Boulevard – Presentation of the 100% design and project update. Avalon Substation – Brandon Herman will present renderings of the Avalon Substation SF Zoned Lots leased to Pecos Pit to gain feedback from the community. JuNO Land Use Committee – Christy Tobin-Presser will give an update regarding SCALE and JuNO’s legal challenge to the HALA/MHA Final Environmental Impact Statement. HALA/MHA Discussion – Outside of legal challenge, what ideas are other Urban Villages evaluating to add density and affordable housing to their neighborhoods? ST3 WS Light Rail – Next steps for community input. Introduction of Kevin Freitas, JuNO’s liaison between the community and Sound Transit. Presentation of Tomasz Biernacki’s renderings of elevated Light Rail and discussion of the future vision for the West Seattle Junction. JuNO Volunteers Needed – Have great ideas for the WS Junction? Want to plan an event or be involved in applying for a neighborhood grant from Department of Neighborhoods? JuNO is looking for volunteer committee members and officers to create a more effective and inclusive neighborhood organization. JuNO meetings are open to the public and all are welcome. Working together to make our West Seattle Junction and Triangle Neighborhoods a better place to work, live and play!

(4217 SW Oregon)

BASKETBALL: One home game tonight – the West Seattle High School girls, undefeated in conference play, host Cleveland, 7:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: This is a fifth Wednesday, and that means it’s The Billy Joe Show at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

TALARICO’S TRIVIA: Wednesday means the legendary trivia game with Phil Tavel at Talarico’s Pizzeria in The Junction, 8:30 pm. (4718 California SW)

AND THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page!