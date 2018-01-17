West Seattle Wednesday: Delridge RapidRide; Morgan Community Association; WordsWest; Denny PTSA; more!

(Surf scoters in flight, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Busy night ahead in West Seattle – the highlights:

DISASTER SKILLS WORKSHOP: 5:30-7:30 pm at Southwest Library – details here, including how to preregister. Free! (9010 35th SW)

LEARN ABOUT DELRIDGE WAY CHANGES FOR RAPIDRIDE H LINE: It’s a two-event night at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, focused on the plan to convert Metro Route 120 into the RapidRide H Line. First, 5-6:30 pm, learn from and talk with SDOT and Metro reps about possibilities not only for the bus line itself, but also changes on Delridge – rechannelization and more, as previewed here. This is a drop-in meeting. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

TALK ABOUT DELRIDGE WAY CHANGES FOR RAPIDRIDE H LINE: Second event of the night – join your neighbors and the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council to talk about community needs, concerns, and ideas about the bus route and road changes. Also at Youngstown, starting at 7 pm; all welcome. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at The Kenney, quarterly meeting for MoCA, with – as previewed here – a big agenda including City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, HALA MHA, and the Lowman Beach Park seawall. See the full agenda here. All welcome. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: Nancy Pearl and Susan Landgraf are tonight’s headliners for the January edition of WordsWest Literary Series at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm, as previewed here. (5612 California SW)

DENNY IMS PTSA: 7 pm PTSA meeting at Denny International Middle School, with the featured topic “Alcohol and Drug Refusal Skills.” (2601 SW Kenyon)

BASKETBALL: Girls-varsity home games tonight, both at 7:30 pm, for West Seattle High School vs. Seattle Prep (3000 California SW) and Chief Sealth International High School vs. Lakeside (2600 SW Thistle).

DEADGRASS: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern, featuring the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

