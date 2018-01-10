West Seattle Wednesday: Buses, politics, poetry, music, more!

(Fox Sparrow, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From community involvement to entertainment, here are highlights of your options for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library. Geared toward babies up to one year old. Free and fun. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

RAPIDRIDE H LINE: While the conversion of Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line isn’t scheduled until 2020, key decisions will be made soon about routing, stops, and other things, so this is the time to jump in and speak out. The first of three meetings over the next week is planned tonight – this one’s in Burien, but if you can’t make either of the other two, you might consider going. Drop in any time between 5 pm and 8 pm at the Burien Community Center. (14700 6th SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: First meeting of the year for this area’s biggest political organization, 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Featured guest is state Democratic Party chair Tina Podlodowski. (9131 California SW)

POETRYBRIDGE: Monthly readings at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) are now on second Wednesdays, 7 pm. Tonight’s featured readers: Judith Camann and Thomas Hubbard. More info here. (5612 California SW)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: The band’s back in West Seattle for gigs every two weeks at Whisky West in Morgan Junction. First one 7 pm tonight. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

STUDENT-DIRECTED THEATER: First of 3 nights for “Killjoy,” directed by student Kimberly Le, at West Seattle High School, 7:30 pm. $10/door. (3000 California SW)

RIPPIN CHICKEN: “Power soul funk” at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

