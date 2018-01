1 AM: Just in case you wondered … yes, that was thunder, and lightning. So far we’ve seen at least two big bolts to the west, not long after a short but major downpour. While the basic forecast didn’t mention thunderstorms, they were in the regional “forecast discussion.”

6:40 AM: Thanks for the tip – the City Light map says almost 100 Arbor Heights homes lost power overnight because of a downed tree. The current projected restoration is around 8 am.

7:22 AM Power’s back.