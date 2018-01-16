West Seattle Tuesday: WS Crime Prevention Council; dancing; reading; music; more…

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, for the rest of your mid-January Tuesday:

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 12 months old to Southwest Library, 10:30-11 am. Free and fun. (9010 35th SW)

JUSTIN KAUSAL-HAYES: Live music with a view! Acoustic hits of the last four decades at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. This month’s title is “The History of Love” by Nicole Krauss. All welcome! (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct (meeting room’s next to the parking lot). Bring neighborhoods crime/safety concerns; hear trends and updates from local police. This month’s special guest will discuss drug trends. (2300 SW Webster)

DANCE CLASSES: New series launching at Senior Center of West Seattle – intermediate swing at 7 pm, foxtrot at 8:15 pm. More info in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

BASKETBALL: 7:30 pm, home games for the boys-varsity teams at Chief Sealth International High School (vs. Lakeside, 2600 SW Thistle) and West Seattle High School (vs. Seattle Prep, 3000 California SW).

UNPLUGGED, A MUSICAL GATHERING: Acoustic musicians are invited to this session at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

SOUTH SOUND TUG AND BARGE: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern, West Seattle group with “… the best in power trio busking Americana folk power love blues with a bunch of punk rock aesthetic.” No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)