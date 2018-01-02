West Seattle Tuesday: Post-holiday highlights

(This morning’s view from Constellation Park, photographed by Al)

TRASH/RECYCLING REMINDER: Seattle Public Utilities solid-waste customers all have their pickup days sliding one day again this week – so you’re getting pickup today if you’re usually a Monday customer, tomorrow for Tuesday customers, etc. Then next week it’s back to normal. (P.S. Post-holiday recycling info, including Christmas trees, is in our Holiday Guide.)

BABY STORY TIME: Bring babies up to 12 months old to this half-hour full of stories, songs, and rhymes at Southwest Library, 10:30 am. Free as always. (9010 35th SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME: This story time is geared toward 2-to-3-year-olds. Bring them to West Seattle (Admiral) Library at 10:30 am for a fun half-hour. Free as always. (2306 42nd SW)

SHERIFF’S OATH OF OFFICE: As previewed here last week, West Seattleite Mitzi Johanknecht becomes King County Sheriff at 11 am today by taking the oath of office at the King County Courthouse downtown, room E-942, and the public is welcome. (516 3rd Ave.)

RESOLVED TO WORK ON YOUR SPEAKING SKILLS? West Seattle 832 Toastmasters‘ first meeting of the year is 6:30 pm at Brookdale West Seattle – details in our calendar listing. (4611 35th SW)

MEDITATION: West Seattle Shambhala Meditation invites you to their 7 pm gathering at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Open to all. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

LAST NIGHT FOR MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: If you want one last look at West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, tonight’s the night, we’re told. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

