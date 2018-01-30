West Seattle Tuesday: Highlights, morning through night – plus, the lunar eclipse!

(House finches, photographed in Gatewood by Jeremiah Holt)

This edition of what’s ahead (mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar) stretches into the early-morning hours, but first …

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8 MIDDLE SCHOOL TOUR: 10:15 am-11:45 am, families of prospective middle-schoolers are invited to visit. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

SEATTLE AQUARIUM VISITS HIGH POINT: 10:30 am at Neighborhood House High Point, this week’s free enrichment program for preschool-age kids features the Seattle Aquarium on “Ocean Animals.” (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

DINE OUT TO HELP TWO SCHOOLS: 5-8 pm, a portion of the proceeds at Lil’ Woody’s, CTO, and Beer Star in White Center go to Sanislo Elementary and Louisa Boren STEM K-8. (9801 16th SW)

MUSIC WITH A VIEW: Justin Kausal-Hayes performs at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

PATHFINDER SCHOOL ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: Interested in K-5 at Pathfinder? Tonight’s the open house for your family, 6:30 pm. (1901 SW Genesee)

FAMILY STORY TIME: Tonight you can bring the kids to Delridge Library at 7 pm. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

CALM DOWN: Meditation at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center at 7 pm, followed by tea and discussion. Details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

And because this will be happening long before our Wednesday list is published –

LUNAR ECLIPSE VERY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING: If there’s a break in the clouds early Wednesday morning, we could get to see the total lunar eclipse. NASA.gov has details, with “best viewing” between 5 and 6 am – again, weather permitting!