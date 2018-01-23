West Seattle Tuesday: From neighborhood safety to Parent Power Tools, and more

(Band-tailed Pigeon, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s what’s up in West Seattle for the rest of your Tuesday, as featured on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PRESCHOOL ENRICHMENT: The Seattle Art Museum presents a program geared to 3-to-5-year-olds at Neighborhood House High Point, 10:30 am, free – info in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

RENTER PROTECTIONS: Want to learn about them? The City Council’s Human Services, Equitable Development, and Renter Rights Committee gets a presentation today at its 2 pm meeting – you can see the slide deck here. The meeting’s at City Hall and live on Seattle Channel. (600 4th Ave.)

PARENT POWER TOOLS WORKSHOP: Free workshop to help Seattle Public Schools parents learn more about how to use The Source and Schoology – 6 to 7:30 pm at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

BASKETBALL: Home games tonight – Seattle Lutheran hosts Auburn Adventist, and it’s Senior Night – 6 pm girls, 7:30 boys (4100 SW Genesee) … West Seattle High School boys’ varsity hosts Roosevelt, 7:30 pm (3000 California SW) … Chief Sealth International High School boys’ varsity hosts Seattle Prep, 7:30 pm (2600 SW Thistle).

NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME/SAFETY: The West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network has its first meeting of the new year tonight, 6:30 pm. You’ll hear from police and also from a special panel of people who have been touched by the opioid crisis. Block Watch captainship NOT required for attendance – all are welcome. (2300 SW Webster)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library. Free and fun as always. (5423 Delridge Way SW)