West Seattle Tuesday: First 2018 meetings for Admiral, Fauntleroy community groups; Roxhill Park’s future; more!

(Dark-eyed Junco, photographed by Jeremiah Holt)

What’s ahead for your West Seattle Tuesday, from the WSB calendar:

KIDS’ CAFE: Free meals for ages 1-18, 2:45-3:30 pm at High Point Library. (35th/Raymond)

LITTLES ‘FLAG ROLLER DERBY’ PRACTICE STARTS: As previewed here last weekend, the winter session is starting for Littles “flag roller derby” for 4- to 8-year-olds, 5 pm at Southgate Roller Rink. (9646 17th SW)

HOPE LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm open house for families interested in registering at Hope Lutheran Preschool for next fall. (4456 42nd SW)

ROXHILL PARK’S FUTURE: 6:30 pm at Southwest Library, you’re invited to join your neighbors including the Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Coalition in a discussion with Parks Commons (and Arts in Parks) coordinator Randy Wigner about whether Roxhill Park might qualify for the program. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor), monthly meeting moved from first Tuesday because of the holidays. (4022 SW Alaska)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: City Councilmember Lisa Herbold is the featured guest – see the full agenda in our calendar listing. All welcome. 7 pm at The Sanctuary at Admiral. (42nd/Lander)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Crime, safety, traffic, and development are among the topics – the agenda’s in our calendar listing. All welcome. 7 pm in the meeting room by the front entrance of Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. (9131 California SW)

SHAMBHALA MEDITATION: 7 pm sitting meditation, 8 pm group discussion, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. More info in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

