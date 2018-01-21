West Seattle, Washington

22 Monday

WEST SEATTLE TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Film crew working in The Junction tonight

January 21, 2018 5:55 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
5:55 PM: Just a reminder – as first noted here on Wednesday, a commercial-production film crew is working in The Junction tonight, and traffic is being stopped intermittently on California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska as a result. We just arrived for a firsthand look and also noted that the traffic stops also involve SW Alaska at California (photo above). As the production scout had told us, the crew (from locally based StraightEIGHT) is “filming a car” being driven on that block – repeatedly. That’s what we’ve seen so far; we’re also checking to see how long they plan to work (the permit runs until 11 pm).

6 PM: Just talked to the scout who had first contacted us, Dave Drummond, who’s on site with the crew, answering bystanders’ questions, etc. – he says they’ll likely be done between 9 and 10 pm. (And while they’re filming a car, it’s not a new car – (added) see photo above – and not a car commercial.)

Again, this is not a continuous traffic stop – and the road has reopened for long stretches between shooting sequences – but if you’re Junction-bound in the next few hours, just be aware you might encounter one of the stops.

10:08 PM: Just went back to The Junction to check; the crew is indeed packing up.

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Film crew working in The Junction tonight"

  • Brenda January 21, 2018 (6:25 pm)
    Reply

    SPD lookin good!!

  • Justin Bishop January 21, 2018 (6:35 pm)
    Reply

    do we know for what movie or show?

  • Erithan - blinded January 21, 2018 (6:59 pm)
    Reply

    Just curious is the insanely bright light pointing into my apartment from the crew?(Alaska house Facing Cali/Alaska) looks like day time!!!! Lol

  • Sierra January 21, 2018 (8:30 pm)
    Reply

    The crew is still there though they appear to be tearing down.

    • WSB January 21, 2018 (8:39 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks for the update! I was going to go back out around 9:30 to check, but the production manager did give us the “9 to 10” estimate while saying they were hoping it would be closer to the front end of that …

  • In The No January 21, 2018 (8:39 pm)
    Reply

    Its a documentary about the famed legend Kirk Dubb’s rise to power from a small time rapper in the 80’s driving a 300ZX with a T-top to the world class Chief  Party Rocker he has become.

    • WSB January 21, 2018 (8:44 pm)
      Reply

      We’d watch that! What *is* Mr. Dubb up to these days, anyway? Haven’t heard from him in a very long time …

