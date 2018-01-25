West Seattle Thursday: Visit schools; hear about ferries’ future; music; theater; more!

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Jeremiah Holt)

Some of what’s ahead for your Thursday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

WEST SEATTLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEETING: 11:30 am lunch meeting at The Sanctuary at Admiral, as West Seattle’s biggest business organization looks at 2018 goals and leadership. Preregistration is closed but check to see if there’s room – call 206.932.5685. (42nd/Lander)

THINKING ABOUT SOLAR? 6-7:30 pm, Sunergy presents its free workshop “Solar U” at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. Preregistration suggested but not required. Details in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, featuring a guest from Washington State Ferries:

Senior Planning Manager Ray Deardorf will be there to talk about the ferry system’s future plans. What changes might WSF make at the Fauntleroy terminal? Would WSF ever move some service from Fauntleroy to downtown? Does WSF have any plans for mitigating landside impacts of the Fauntleroy terminal? Please bring your ferry questions and join us for what promises to be a very informative evening.

WSTC also plans board elections. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL TOUR: Incoming sixth graders and their families are invited to tour Madison Middle School tonight, 6:30-8 pm. (3429 45th SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL SCIENCE: Seattle Public Schools hosts a regional meeting to talk with families about new requirements for more science studies and testing in high school. Chief Sealth International High School library, 7-8:30 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HS OPEN HOUSE: 7-8:30 pm, families interested in Seattle Lutheran High School are invited to visit. (4100 SW Genesee)

‘PEERLESS’: We just checked, and tickets are available for tonight’s performance of ArtsWest‘s current production, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

GHENES: Headlining at The Skylark tonight, Ghenes performs what they describe as “Rock Alternativo / Post-Hardcore en Español.” 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)