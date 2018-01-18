West Seattle Thursday: RapidRide route art walk, Alki Community Council, Design Review for 4417 42nd SW, music, theater, more…

(Tuesday photo by Jim Borrow)

Another day/night with several chances to jump into (more) community involvement – among other possibilities. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RAPIDRIDE H LINE ROUTE ART WALK: The conversion of Metro Route 120 into RapidRide H Line in 2020 will include public art. This afternoon you’re invited to join neighbors and the chosen artists for a walk/ride along part of the route to brainstorm. Meet at 2:30 pm at Roxhill Elementary School (30th/Roxbury) and/or 3:30 pm at Delridge/Henderson – with a bus ride to Delridge/Trenton inbetween if you want to be part of the entire event. Details here.

TRIANGLE ROUTE TASK FORCE: The Washington State Ferries citizens advisory committee with reps from Fauntleroy, Vashon, and Southworth meets at Fauntleroy Church‘s Fellowship Hall, 4:30-7 pm. We’ll link the agenda here when we get it. (9140 California SW)

WESTSIDE NEIGHBORS NETWORK MOVIE NIGHT: Interested in WNN? Join them for dinner and a movie, 5:30 pm – and you get to help choose the movie! Details including location are in our calendar listing.

DENNY/SEALTH JAZZ CONCERT/FUNDRAISER: 6-9 pm, enjoy the work of talented student musicians from Denny International Middle School and Chief Sealth International High School at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction. Free admission; food and beverages available for purchase, and donations accepted, but not required – more info here. (4752 California SW)

WRITING CIRCLE WITH HUGO HOUSE: 6-7:30 pm support for writers @ West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 4417 42ND SW: Second and possibly final Southwest Design Review Board meeting for ~60-unit apartment complex in The Junction, as previewed here. 6:30 pm at Senior Center/Sisson Building. Includes a public-comment period. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Learn about timebanking at this month’s meeting! Starts with a potluck at 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC. Agenda includes an update on the Alki noise-enforcement project, SDOT changes at 59th/Admiral, possible signage improvements at Constellation and Alki Beach Parks. All welcome. (6115 SW Hinds)

PUNK ROCK AEROBICS: Second Thursday night for this new 7 pm class for “all bodies” at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

OPENING NIGHT FOR ‘PEERLESS’: New play at ArtsWest, 7:30 pm curtain, a few seats left as of publication. (4711 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN TONIGHT: 9 pm-midnight, Horse & Tiger – “soul music with absolute power. Featuring members of True Loves.” No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

