West Seattle Sunday: School open houses, nighttime low-tide walk, more!

(Horned Grebe, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Sunday dawns with much calmer weather than Saturday. Good thing, since we have outdoor activities on the list today/tonight as well as indoor events. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 9 am-1 pm, everyone is invited to visit Our Lady of Guadalupe School (WSB sponsor), which is showcasing student projects as well as the school itself, as previewed here. (3401 SW Myrtle)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Year-round, in the street, in The Junction, see what local farmers and makers are selling this week! 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, prospective families and community members are invited to visit Holy Rosary School. (4142 42nd SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

FINAL DAY … for Tap Station, which invites you to stock up and say farewell. (7900 35th SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MICROPHONE: Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) presents its Get Onstage/Get Involved all-ages open-mic event, signups at 3, performances at 4, at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

FOLK AND JAZZ … are what Home Cookin’ will play at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

NIGHTTIME LOW-TIDE WALK: Tonight’s low tide is -1.7 feet at 8:21 pm, and Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists will be at Constellation Park south of Alki Point to help you explore. (63rd SW/Beach Drive SW)