WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST 2018! Here’s how to be part of it

(July 2017 Summer Fest early-evening photo by Paul Weatherman)

One month into winter … we have another look ahead to summer! The West Seattle Junction Association is planning the peninsula’s biggest party of the year, Summer Fest 2018 – now less than six months away – and wants to let everyone in the community know that applications are open for:

*Vending – apply here

*Food – apply here

*Performing – apply here

*Sponsorships – apply here

*GreenLife sustainability expo – apply here

*Pet Junction – apply here

*Free community-partnership booth – apply here

(Each of those links also includes qualifications/description info.) The dates for this year’s West Seattle Summer Fest are July 13, 14, and 15, in the street, in The Junction, as always!

P.S. In other big-Junction-event news, the date for the second Wine Walk will be May 18th, and we’re told tickets will be on sale soon.