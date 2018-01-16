West Seattle, Washington

17 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST 2018! Here’s how to be part of it

January 16, 2018 2:40 pm
 |   West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

(July 2017 Summer Fest early-evening photo by Paul Weatherman)

One month into winter … we have another look ahead to summer! The West Seattle Junction Association is planning the peninsula’s biggest party of the year, Summer Fest 2018 – now less than six months away – and wants to let everyone in the community know that applications are open for:

*Vendingapply here
*Food apply here
*Performingapply here
*Sponsorshipsapply here
*GreenLife sustainability expo – apply here
*Pet Junctionapply here
*Free community-partnership boothapply here

(Each of those links also includes qualifications/description info.) The dates for this year’s West Seattle Summer Fest are July 13, 14, and 15, in the street, in The Junction, as always!

P.S. In other big-Junction-event news, the date for the second Wine Walk will be May 18th, and we’re told tickets will be on sale soon.

