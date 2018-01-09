WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: SPS enrollment is open, so tour and open-house season is starting

Though winter has barely begun, fall is on the minds of many West Seattle families, if they have to choose a school – or are considering changing schools – for next school year. We’ve already been featuring independent schools’ open houses and tours in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and now that Seattle Public Schools‘ enrollment period is open, we are starting to get the lists of tour dates for local public schools. Arbor Heights Elementary, for example, has its first tour of the year tomorrow morning – prospective families are invited to tour with AH principal Christy Collins 8:30 am-9:30 am Wednesday (January 10th); RSVPs are appreciated, and you’ll see how to do that on this page, which has the full schedule of AH’s tours. We’ve also heard from Alki Elementary, which starts tours on January 17th – full list and RSVP info here – and from Louisa Boren STEM K-8, where elementary tours start January 23rd and middle-school tours start January 26th – RSVP how-to and other dates here. We’ll be getting all this into our calendar and welcome other schools to send us their lists, too – editor@westseattleblog.com.

P.S. Basic SPS enrollment info is here; if you want to enroll in a school outside your attendance zone, school choice/open enrollment is February 5th-16th.