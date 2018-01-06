WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Boren STEM K-8 hosts robotics competition

(WSB photos/video)

Historic day at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 in Delridge – the school hosted its first robotics competition today!

17 schools were there for the VEX IQ Challenge. Working in pairs, students had to get their robots to haul more plastic rings than their opponents’ robots. Here’s a bit of video:

If you drove, rode, or walked past the school during the competition, you might have noticed the Seattle Police bomb squad’s vehicle – a texter asked us about it. They were there for a demonstration toward the start of the event:

According to the awards list (scroll down this page and you’ll find the tab to click), the STEM K-8 Bots won the Design Award, which qualifies them to move on in state/regional competition – congratulations! This is the third year of robotics at STEM K-8; last year, you might recall, a team went to worlds.

