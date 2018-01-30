WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: 4 portables proposed for Madison Middle School next year

From the agenda for tomorrow night’s Seattle School Board meeting: District staffers are expecting to need to add 26 portables at campuses around the city next year. The list shows some locations are yet to be determined – but one West Seattle school is on the list already, Madison Middle School.

As shown in that table from the agenda document, the district says it expects to need four portables for new classrooms next year at Madison, which is projected to add more than 100 additional students for 2018-2019. While that would bring the student population to just under Madison’s “right-size” capacity of 995, the district explains, “For secondary schools, classrooms are not utilized with the maximum number of students due to the class offerings and schedules. This could result in the need for additional classroom space although the enrollment is close to the right size capacity number.” The district document notes that at least some of the portables to be placed around the city will be repurposed from the former Schmitz Park Elementary School campus, which is just a few blocks west of Madison.

P.S. While the board is meeting at its usual time tomorrow (4:15 pm), SPS schools have no classes, because it’s the “day between semesters.”