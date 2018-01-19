West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Sweet art at South Seattle College

January 19, 2018
A sweet scene in the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Pastry & Baking Arts Department this afternoon. The photo is from SSC’s Ty Swenson, who explained that Chef Instructor Christopher Harris and students were “working on a Chihuly-inspired sugar sculpture for a Chihuly Garden & Glass employee party at the Museum of Flight.” They were scheduled to finish by 5 pm and take it over in time for the party. The department is part of SSC’s renowned Culinary Arts program.

  Jen January 19, 2018
    Wow!!!  That’s truly impressive.

