WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Another Subway closing

For the second time in less than a year, a Subway sandwich shop is closing in West Seattle. After a tip from Rebekah (thank you!), we went to the Jefferson Square Subway to confirm the closure. As the note on the door says, tomorrow is the shop’s last day. This will be the second Subway in West Seattle to close in less than a year and a half; the one at 2758 Alki SW lasted three years. Remaining Subways in West Seattle are at 3829 Delridge Way SW in North Delridge, 6515 California SW in Morgan Junction, and 6760 W. Marginal Way SW in Highland Park, all shown in the city business-license database as having different franchisees. The chain has been reported to be having some rocky times nationwide.