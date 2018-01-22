West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Another Subway closing

January 22, 2018 12:34 pm
|      33 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

For the second time in less than a year, a Subway sandwich shop is closing in West Seattle. After a tip from Rebekah (thank you!), we went to the Jefferson Square Subway to confirm the closure. As the note on the door says, tomorrow is the shop’s last day. This will be the second Subway in West Seattle to close in less than a year and a half; the one at 2758 Alki SW lasted three years. Remaining Subways in West Seattle are at 3829 Delridge Way SW in North Delridge, 6515 California SW in Morgan Junction, and 6760 W. Marginal Way SW in Highland Park, all shown in the city business-license database as having different franchisees. The chain has been reported to be having some rocky times nationwide.

  • me January 22, 2018 (12:40 pm)
    That’s to bad, let me guess another bar or apt with  8+ floors @ 50,000 per month per apt. 

    • WSB January 22, 2018 (12:44 pm)
      Are you familiar with the space? It’s not a standalone spot that can be redeveloped – it’s a small storefront between two other businesses fronting on 42nd SW (teriyaki and gym) on the west side of “lower Jefferson Square.” – TR

      • JacobLongfellow January 22, 2018 (2:25 pm)
        Thank you WSB(TR) for educating those who don’t know what they write about.  Your patience and detailed explanations are remarkable. 

  • Question Authority January 22, 2018 (1:15 pm)
    The yoga mat bread ingredient story never  helped, and everything there in my opinion seems so overly processed that I never visit any of them anyway.

    • JacobLongfellow January 22, 2018 (2:26 pm)
      Did you forget about the pervert spokesperson?  That certainly didn’t attract new customers.

  • Deftones January 22, 2018 (1:16 pm)
    Nikkos expand :)

    • GW January 22, 2018 (8:55 pm)
      YES!!!!

  • Poor meat and bread January 22, 2018 (1:20 pm)
    Their quality has gone downhill over the years while other better options remain. The chain, not this specific place. Subway in the early/mid 2000s was far better, but cost cutting hurt quality.

    The best sandwiches like this are at Super Deli Mart at 35th & Barton.

  • Fred January 22, 2018 (1:30 pm)
    So we are left with the one on California with quite possibly the worst customer service of all time

    • WSB January 22, 2018 (1:40 pm)
      As listed in the story, there are four Subways remaining in West Seattle. (Though the W. Marginal Way SW one is not listed on the Subway website, oddly, we confirmed by phone that it’s still there.)

  • MJ January 22, 2018 (1:50 pm)
    That is too bad, but on the bright side maybe another pizza restaurant will fill the space!  

  • abj January 22, 2018 (2:15 pm)
    The owners told me they have been there for 20 years, but that they didn’t feel like they could handle the new 10 year lease that was being asked of them. They said they have had it on the market for a year with no takers.

    • H January 22, 2018 (3:04 pm)
      A 10 year commercial lease? That would be a game changer for many businesses. 

  • T Rex January 22, 2018 (2:33 pm)
    Jersey Mike’s please come to West Seattle!

  • Morgan January 22, 2018 (2:38 pm)
    Just stopped by for lunch today and learned the news. Sad! The folks who work there have always been super nice over the years. I wish them the best on their next adventure. 

    • KD January 22, 2018 (8:26 pm)
      Agree.. super nice, usually his parents were the ones to wait on you, and most often the mom was the one running around taking care of the whole counter! Will miss their service, very nice people! 👍🏼

  • Downtown January 22, 2018 (3:14 pm)
    I work downtown, and one of the managers at a Subway down here said ownership had just changed, and they can’t take most coupons because of the increased cost the minimum wage law is driving.  They were already expensive for what you get, but that law is putting a lot of pressure on stores to stay alive with the already slim margins.

  • HelperMonkey January 22, 2018 (3:52 pm)
    good luck ever getting that weird “subway smell” out of the space. (seriously, what is that smell in every Subway?!)

    • KD January 22, 2018 (8:33 pm)
      I know.. right? I use Subway, but someone else told me of the same thing you mention and how it nauseates her and every Subway has it! (Is it the baking yoga mat bread?!!) wink-wink/haha.

  • Sliderdog January 22, 2018 (4:21 pm)
    If only we could get a Wawa!

  • Downtown January 22, 2018 (4:22 pm)
    No mention of a right wing conspiracy or signs.  It was all about dollars and cents.  It does make the owners be more creative though, or they will go out of business.

  • ACG January 22, 2018 (4:50 pm)
    Wish a Jimmy John’s would move in. Or I wish one of the local sub places would offer an “unwich” option for their sandwiches like JJ does (if someone local does do an “unwich” style sandwich- please let me know!!!). I also like that JJ meats have no artificial nitrates or nitrites added. 

    • KD January 22, 2018 (8:31 pm)
      I will NEVER give Jimmy Johns my $$ due to the owner Mr. Johns himself is one of those big game hunters that go and do it just for the fun and testosterone trophy bragging photos. Google Jimmy Johns on that one.. he looks just like the trumpie boys posing with a noble lion or elephant all dead next to their smirking mug. My $$ won’t go for paying for any of that. 

  • Ajwren January 22, 2018 (5:06 pm)
    Despite the snarky comments, I liked this store. When I walked up to Junction to run errands I would end up here to get a foot long sandwich customized on each half for me and my husband. The employees were good. Food was decent for the price in WS these days. Sorry to see them go. 

  • Graciano January 22, 2018 (5:27 pm)
    How could that be, no nitrites do they raise their own turkey, chickens, pigs… and know what goes into their meats? 

  • Jeannie January 22, 2018 (5:29 pm)
    ACG, I wouldn’t go near a Jimmy John’s! It’s a fact that the founder and CEO of Jimmy John’s participated in an African hunt safari. He killed elephants, a rhino, and a leopard, along with plains game species — posing afterward for photos with a sh-t-eating smile on his ugly face and a thumbs up. This hunt was probably legal, but it’ also disgusting. Since I don’t want to make anyone gag, I won’t include the photos. 

    • Jethro Marx January 22, 2018 (7:03 pm)
      Maybe he was tracking down sandwich meat with no added nitrates. Would you feel different if it were a deer? Elk? Moose? What about a cow? Just curious where we draw the line between “just another rich guy” and “dude who is heinous and subject to derision;” oh, and ugly- I’m not sure where that comes in here?

      • Swede. January 22, 2018 (7:39 pm)
        That’s a pretty dumb remark Jethro. It’s a HUGE difference hunting animals that are in overabundance for actual food and killing endanger species for pleasure. And also the obvious fact that ther is zero chance to harvest meat in a an hunting way for a mega chain like Jimmy John’s. 

  • Arcturius Mengsk January 22, 2018 (6:29 pm)
    3 or 4 more to go for a Subway-free West Seattle!  We can do this, people!  #deathtocrappyfood

  • Wendell January 22, 2018 (6:39 pm)
    My guess, is another weed shop.

  • Healthy eater January 22, 2018 (8:13 pm)
    Voodoo Doughnuts or Shake Shack.

  • TJ January 22, 2018 (9:04 pm)
    Love Jimmy John’s. I eat there in Sodo 3-4 times a week. Wish it would end up here but highly doubt it. And to the commenters who dislike him for his hunting, keep in mind sanctioned hunts are legal there and typically tags are for older and weak animals. Don’t get me wrong, I would never shoot one of those animals, but it really is a silly stance to take. Luckily lots of people do like the food and JJ is a thriving company

