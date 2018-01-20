WEST SEATTLE MONTESSORI: Open house also will celebrate longtime academic secretary

As we’ve been noting, it’s open-house and tour season for local schools, both independent and public, and we have many listed in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar already. One open house that’s now a week away will also be a celebration. Here’s the announcement from West Seattle Montessori School and Academy (WSB sponsor) of what’s happening next Saturday afternoon:

West Seattle Montessori School & Academy will be hosting their annual winter open house on January 27, 1 pm-3 pm.

WSMS&A will also be celebrating Academic Secretary Dolores Atwood’s 75th birthday and 33 years of service. Dolores has touched many lives within the West Seattle community and we invite you to join us on this special day. This celebration will be held in the Enrichment Building at 11220 16th Avenue SW during the open house.

West Seattle Montessori School & Academy provides a global program for pre-primary through grade 8 that is engaging and responsive for every age. Teachers are coaches, mentors, and guides who are not only content specialists, they’re also student specialists! With an engaging Montessori curriculum and classrooms that provide individualized student opportunities, teachers are able to support students by making learning fun and helping them exceed their goals.