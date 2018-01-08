West Seattle Monday: Schools, books, boosters, and more!

(Photo by Don Brubeck)

Welcome to the second week of 2018. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, here are highlights of the day and night ahead:

INAUGURATION CEREMONY: West Seattle-residing City Councilmember Lorena González is one of four citywide elected officials who will have an inauguration ceremony at City Hall at 2:15 pm this afternoon. The public’s invited. (600 4th Ave.)

OPEN HOUSE/FAREWELL CELEBRATION: 5-8 pm at Tap Station, stop in for a celebration of new beginnings for the founders and new owners of Swedish Automotive and West Seattle Autoworks (WSB sponsor) — backstory here. (35th SW/SW Kenyon)

WEST SEATTLE PRESCHOOL FAIR: 5:30 pm-7:30 pm tonight at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church. Participant list here – includes WSB sponsors Westside School, West Seattle Montessori, A Child Becomes, Our Lady of Guadalupe. (3050 California SW)

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30-8 pm, visit K-5 Tilden School (WSB sponsor) to “tour the classrooms, and chat with the teachers and specialists who make Tilden extraordinary.﻿” Tilden is co-housed with, but not affiliated with, First Lutheran Church of West Seattle – “their back door is our front door.” (4105 California SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Two at 6:45 pm – at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), “The Bonesetter’s Daughter” by Amy Tan is this month’s book; at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), where this month’s book is “Sweet Tooth” by Ian McEwan. Everyone’s welcome at both groups.

WEST SEATTLE BOOSTER CLUB: 7 pm at the West Seattle High School library, all welcome: “Your support and involvement makes it possible for the Booster Club to support the students and coaches of the athletic programs, band, and cheerleaders at WSHS.” (3000 California SW)

‘PEERLESS’ FIRST LOOK: Free event at ArtsWest looking ahead to the next production, “Peerless.” 7:30 pm. Though it’s free, tickets are required – our calendar listing has the info. (4711 California SW)

AND THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page! You’re also welcome to send listings – as far in advance as possible – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!