West Seattle Monday: Parenting advice, bar theater, and more – plus cool storm pics

(Sunday storm clouds behind downtown, photographed by David Hutchinson through Luna Girls on Alki)

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the wild weather on Sunday – we didn’t get to use them in real time but are featuring them as part of this highlight list. More going on today/tonight than many Mondays, including some one-time-only events! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST SEATTLE YOUTH ALLIANCE: This group focused on wellness and substance-abuse prevention meets at noon at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

(Storm approaching shore on Sunday, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

ART CLASSES FOR YOUNG CHILDREN: A new series starts today at Sweet Pea Cottage in Gatewood, 2 pm – details in our calendar listing. (7141 California SW)

(Rainbow photographed from Alki on Sunday by James Tilley)

COTTAGE GROVE COMMUNITY SAFETY MEETING: Neighbor-organized meeting “to identify community-focused solutions and demand action,” as explained in our calendar listing. 6:30 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

IMMIGRATION POLICY: A series of talks at Fauntleroy Church begins tonight, with “Living in the Shadows: The Human Toll of Current Immigration Policy” – details in our calendar listing. 6:30 pm dinner (free-will donation), 7 pm talk. (9140 California SW)

RAISING SELF-RELIANT CHILDREN: What can you learn from German parenting styles? An American mom who lived in Germany for years and learned “the art of raising self-reliant children” will tell you tonight in a Town Hall Seattle presentation at Westside School (WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – our calendar listing has more information and a link for ($5) tickets. (10404 34th SW)

(Sunday sunset, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

DRUNKEN OWL THEATER: Two original works at Parliament Tavern, starting at 8 pm – details in our calendar listing. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)