WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit’s first official ‘open house’ set for February 13th

(Sound Transit’s West Seattle-to-Ballard ‘representative’ map – draft ‘alignment’)
The date is finalized for the next step in planning for the West Seattle (to Ballard) Sound Transit light-rail line: The first West Seattle in-person meeting, “open house” format, is set for 6:30-8:30 pm Tuesday, February 13th, at the Masonic Hall (4736 40th SW). ST also will launch an “online open house” the day before the meeting. If you’re still catching up on why you need to get involved now for a service not scheduled to start until 2030 – here’s our most-recent coverage, from the first meeting of one of two advisory groups, the Elected Leadership Group. We also just got time/location details on the first meeting of the other group, the Stakeholder Advisory Group – 5-8 pm February 8th at the Union Station boardroom (401 S. Jackson).
