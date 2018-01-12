West Seattle Friday: Ways to launch your weekend

(Black turnstone, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Now approaching – your weekend. Here are Friday highlights to get it started. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WINE: Stop in and enjoy a glass of wine at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor); bottles available for purchase too. Tasting room open 5-9 pm. (5910 California SW) … In South Admiral, Welcome Road Winery (WSB sponsor) is open 5-8 pm, with glass pours and tasting flights. (3804 California SW)

SKATE NIGHT: 5:45 pm-7:45 pm, skating at Alki Community Center. $3/person. (5817 SW Stevens)

SPAGHETTI-DINNER FUNDRAISER: 6:30-8:30 pm, join the West Seattle High School Key Club in the WSHS Commons for a spaghetti dinner, raising money for club expenses and the Kiwanis Children’s Cancer Program. Tickets are $10 each; along with spaghetti, you’ll find a photo booth, raffles, and cake walk. (3000 California SW)

ART LOUNGE: Highland Park Improvement Club invites you to bring your projects and get creative, starting at 7 pm. 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

SIGGIE THE VINTAGE MAN: Americana at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

BASKETBALL HOME GAMES: The West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School varsity teams are all home tonight. Sealth (2600 SW Thistle) hosts Franklin, West Seattle (3000 California SW) hosts Lakeside – girls’ varsity games at 7 pm, boys’ varsity games at 8:30 pm.

STUDENT-DIRECTED THEATER: Last of 3 nights for “Killjoy,” directed by student Kimberly Le, at West Seattle High School, 7:30 pm. $10 at the door. (3000 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music at 8 pm, with Brainard, The Double Cross Committee, and Dennis Dabbs. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE PARLIAMENT: 9 pm-midnight, it’s Box Punch, your favorite cover band. 21+. $5 at the door. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AND THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page.