West Seattle Friday: Maps, birds, park preschool, trivia, music, more…

(Yes, we saw the sun … back on Monday. Photo by Jim Borrow)

Friday has arrived! You knew it eventually would. And here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

NEW EXHIBIT: Today is the second day for the new exhibit at the Log House Museum, “Navigating to Alki: Early Maps of the Duwamish Peninsula.” The museum is open noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

ATTRACTING BIRDS TO YOUR GARDEN: Even if you’re not already at this month’s West Seattle Garden Club meeting, you’re invited to join them at Daystar for the 12:45 pm presentation on attracting birds to your garden. Or show up earlier with your brown-bag lunch! More info here. (2615 SW Barton)

QUESTIONS ABOUT ADDING OUTDOOR PRESCHOOL TO LINCOLN PARK? Tonight, 6-7 pm at the Dakota Place Park building, you’re invited for info and Q&A about Seattle Parks‘ expansion of outdoor preschool to Lincoln Park and what Roots & Sky Nature School plans to offer. (4304 SW Dakota)

STEVE ITTERLY: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

TAP STATION TRIVIA: 7 pm, final trivia session at Tap Station, which, as we have reported, is closing after Sunday. (7900 35th SW)

SWEET, SWEET MUSIC: Concert and dessert at Fauntleroy Church, 7:30 pm: “The Fauntleroy Women’s Ensemble will perform a mix of secular and sacred music in the sanctuary, backed by percussion and didgeridoo.” (9140 California SW)

3 BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: Sleeping Planet, Nails Hide Metal, The Sky Giants, starting at 9 pm at The Skylark. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

