West Seattle Friday: From history to music, and more!

The first weekend of 2018 is on the way. Here’s your list of possibilities, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: New location for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society-presented first-Friday author series – Southwest Library. 5-7 pm tonight, drop in to hear from David M. Hansen, talking about his book “Battle Ready,” telling the stories of the coastal forts in the Northwest a century ago. (9010 35th SW)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open 5-9 pm – stop in and enjoy a glass of wine at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor); bottles available for purchase too. (5910 California SW)

JAZZ AT SALTY’S: Dave Holo Trio performs, 5-8 pm, at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor). No cover/minimum. (1936 Harbor SW)

SKATE NIGHT: 5:45 pm-7:45 pm, skating at Alki Community Center. $3/person. (5817 SW Stevens)

AT C & P COFFEE COMPANY: 7-9 pm, live music with David Johnson. (5612 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music at 8 pm, with Snaketopus, TENRAI, and Hands of Deliverance. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

