West Seattle Friday: Duwamish River Chocolate Fest, theater, basketball, music…

(Photo by Kersti Muul: Harbor-seal pup nicknamed ‘Uno’ by Seal Sitters, snoozing on the West Seattle shore)

Cheerful thought of the day … spring is only two months away. And the weekend is only hours away. Friday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

JAZZ AT SALTY’S: The Dave Holo Trio performs 5-8 pm at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) – more here. Music with a view! (1936 Harbor SW)

DUWAMISH RIVER CHOCOLATE FEST: Eat chocolate and drink beer to support the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition! As previewed here, tonight’s the night – 5:30-8 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center in West Seattle. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

BASKETBALL: Two teams are home tonight – Seattle Lutheran High School, vs. Rainier Christian, girls’ varsity at 6 pm, boys’ varsity at 7:30 pm (4100 SW Genesee); Chief Sealth International High School, vs. Bainbridge, girls’ varsity at 7 pm, boys’ varsity at 8:30 pm (2600 SW Thistle).

THE BREWS BROTHERS: Acoustic folk, rock, and blues at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘PEERLESS’: Second night for ArtsWest‘s new production, directed by Sara Porkalob. 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

LOCAL ARTISTS … at The Skylark, 8:30 pm. See the list here. $10 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE PARLIAMENT: Eli, Night Ships, Western War, performing “Seattle-style indie rock.” 9 pm-midnight at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WHAT ELSE? See it all here.