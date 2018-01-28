West Seattle, Washington

29 Monday

WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: What’s going up and coming down

January 28, 2018 1:35 pm
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

Variety of West Seattle development/construction notes:

4807 41ST SW MICROHOUSING: Almost a year after we first reported on this plan to replace a house with more than 20 microapartments and no offstreet parking, it has appeared on next month’s Streamlined Design Review schedule. As noted last year, that means no meetings, but public comment will be accepted. The design packet isn’t on the city website yet but should appear here soon.

Other sites set for denser redevelopment:

6506 42ND SW: That single-family house on a 4,000-square-foot lot was sold recently and someone asked us at a community meeting if we knew what was planned for the site, which is zoned for multifamily development. Nothing was on file then, but it is now – an early-stage plan for six townhouses, no offstreet parking. Most of the rest of 42nd SW on that block, across the street from the back side of West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), already has been redeveloped into multi-family housing.

7329 BAINBRIDGE PLACE SW: The vacant land above, near the north end of Lincoln Park, also recently sold; the most recent development plan on file is for 10 townhouses with 10 offstreet parking spaces, to be accessed from SW Fontanelle on the south side of the site.

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

TOWNHOUSES AT 4518 40TH SW: Another one of the remaining 1930s-era stucco houses on this block of 40th SW is to be demolished, with five townhouses replacing it.

TOWNHOUSES AT 5447 FAUNTLEROY WAY SW: A house here will be replaced with 3 rowhouse-style townhouse structures.

TOWNHOUSES AT 4842 FAUNTLEROY WAY SW: Duplex to be replaced with rowhouse-style townhouses.

TOWNHOUSES AT 4534 DELRIDGE WAY SW: A house is proposed for demolition, to be replaced with a three-unit townhouse structure.

Also on Delridge:

NEXT SW DESIGN REVIEW BOARD MEETING: We first told you 2+ weeks ago that the self-storage project proposed for 9201 Delridge Way SW would go to the Southwest Design Review Board for Early Design Guidance on February 15th; this week, the formal notice of that meeting was published.

Also available online, the draft version of Caron Architecture‘s “design packet” for the meeting, with early feedback. Remember that the EDG meeting is about size, shape, and placement of the building on its site, not the fine points of exterior appearance, so that’s why the preliminary rendering above is so sparse.

OTHER DEMOLITIONS: Every so often we go through the permit list to see what’s been proposed and/or permitted in the past few weeks, mostly teardown projects smaller than what’s mentioned above:
7925 18th SW (house to be replaced with a house)
10434 39th SW (house)
5447 21st SW (house and garage to be replaced with a house)
3844 Belvidere (house to be replaced with a house)
1928 Sunset SW (house, with lot split and two houses to follow)
9002 Fauntleroy Way SW (house to be replaced with a house)

And a final note:

CRANE COUNT: West Seattle is down to two tower cranes. We went by the Upton Flats site today, and discovered that it had been taken down sometime since our last look at it, which was last week, on the day the 1307 Harbor SW crane was installed.

17 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: What's going up and coming down"

  anonyme January 28, 2018 (4:04 pm)
    Reply

    The demolition of the iconic stucco house on 40th is nothing short of criminal.  Some of the properties mentioned could use a facelift – although I question the necessity of FIVE townhouses on almost every lot.  These will not be affordable by any stretch of the imagination, and the cost of having the neighborhood completely stripped of character is inexcusable.

    seaopgal January 28, 2018 (6:47 pm)
      Reply

      I love those little stuccos, too. Would be cool if the architects would honor them in some way in the new development — but I won’t hold my breath.

    Marie January 28, 2018 (6:52 pm)
      Reply

      I have to agree with you 100%.  It is absolutely criminal to replace a home like that with so much character with the boxy looking townhomes that really have no character to them.  There are 1930’s style stucco homes like that in a section of San Francisco and I love them so much.  They are in other parts of California also.  But I hate that they are making everything look so boringly alike.  It is a shame to me.

    Travelinggranny January 28, 2018 (6:57 pm)
      Reply

      I always thought those stucco houses were kinda funky. Sorry to see them go. 

  Delridger January 28, 2018 (5:43 pm)
    Reply

    There are two separate developments underway on Delridge, one on each side of cottage grove commons, across from the library. Any idea what’s up? Hoping for some commercial space to add more walkable destinations to this neighborhood!

  Diane January 28, 2018 (5:58 pm)
    Reply

    thanks for digging up all this info; but dear god it is so depressing; this list of demolitions makes me absolutely sick to my stomach; perhaps demolition of old WS will never end, and WS will soon be only for home-buyers who can afford million+ $$$ new construction houses and renters who can afford $1600 for a teensy studio

  Jim January 28, 2018 (6:44 pm)
    Reply

    Six townhouses, and no off-street parking??  Another brick in the wall.

  Travelinggranny January 28, 2018 (6:46 pm)
    Reply

    Born, live and die in West Seattle. Generation after generation. I thought I would be one of those statics (wanted to be). But West Seattle is no longer for my husband and I. Too much traffic. Multi-family units being built by the droves. No parking. Loved raising my kids in West Seattle. Thank God they’re grown. Moving to Central Oregon. Sold our 1941 (1000 square feet) home for $600,000. Nothing special, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single car garage. Bought in 1975 for $50,000…maybe less. Can’t believe what people will pay to live in this neighborhood. 

    Accountability January 28, 2018 (7:30 pm)
      Reply

      Interesting … it’s sad all around and in the name of accountability… I can’t believe what people are selling homes like yours for. Maybe it’s time for us all to re-examine the system we are blindly accepting as our reality where private property rights and capitalism matter above all.

      travelinggranny January 28, 2018 (10:41 pm)
        Reply

        At the open house…there must have been 50 people (assuming some were couples) waiting to get inside. Crazy bidding wars. My husband and I should have left much earlier in the day. Got back after lunch and the last offer was $600,000. Looking forward to Central Oregon. Our daughter and her family have lived there for 5 years now. Each time we visit, it’s like stepping back in time. But in a goood way. I wish West Seattle all the best but I doubt I will even recognize California Ave in another few years.

  old timer January 28, 2018 (6:57 pm)
    Reply

    Could someone please explain the purpose of a 

    “comment period”

    on the Streamlined Review Process for 20 micro-units with no parking?

    What does a “comment period” have as it’s outcome?

  andy January 28, 2018 (7:15 pm)
    Reply

    The destruction of West Seattle is sickening!

  Rara January 28, 2018 (7:57 pm)
    Reply

    Oh good. More Townhouses. Sigh. 

  Pat January 28, 2018 (8:04 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the update on the 7329 Bainbridge SW property! I’ve been wondering for years what will happen to it.

  Denise January 28, 2018 (10:01 pm)
    Reply

    Do all cities do this. Yes.  The development, the destruction of character. It is sad for us who like single family dwellings, yards, BBQ, and interesting Architecture.  I think West Seattle was a gold mine and “people thought” let’s go make some big money there. It happens everywhere friends. Look at Brooklyn. Wait until sound transit comes in. You haven’t seen anything yet!!

  T January 28, 2018 (11:04 pm)
    Reply

    There used to be almost a whole block of stucco houses on 40th between Oregon and Alaska. A lot of them had boxes put up in the backyard around 2010. Such a shame.

