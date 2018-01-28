WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: What’s going up and coming down

Variety of West Seattle development/construction notes:

4807 41ST SW MICROHOUSING: Almost a year after we first reported on this plan to replace a house with more than 20 microapartments and no offstreet parking, it has appeared on next month’s Streamlined Design Review schedule. As noted last year, that means no meetings, but public comment will be accepted. The design packet isn’t on the city website yet but should appear here soon.

Other sites set for denser redevelopment:

6506 42ND SW: That single-family house on a 4,000-square-foot lot was sold recently and someone asked us at a community meeting if we knew what was planned for the site, which is zoned for multifamily development. Nothing was on file then, but it is now – an early-stage plan for six townhouses, no offstreet parking. Most of the rest of 42nd SW on that block, across the street from the back side of West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), already has been redeveloped into multi-family housing.

7329 BAINBRIDGE PLACE SW: The vacant land above, near the north end of Lincoln Park, also recently sold; the most recent development plan on file is for 10 townhouses with 10 offstreet parking spaces, to be accessed from SW Fontanelle on the south side of the site.

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

TOWNHOUSES AT 4518 40TH SW: Another one of the remaining 1930s-era stucco houses on this block of 40th SW is to be demolished, with five townhouses replacing it.

TOWNHOUSES AT 5447 FAUNTLEROY WAY SW: A house here will be replaced with 3 rowhouse-style townhouse structures.

TOWNHOUSES AT 4842 FAUNTLEROY WAY SW: Duplex to be replaced with rowhouse-style townhouses.

TOWNHOUSES AT 4534 DELRIDGE WAY SW: A house is proposed for demolition, to be replaced with a three-unit townhouse structure.

Also on Delridge:

NEXT SW DESIGN REVIEW BOARD MEETING: We first told you 2+ weeks ago that the self-storage project proposed for 9201 Delridge Way SW would go to the Southwest Design Review Board for Early Design Guidance on February 15th; this week, the formal notice of that meeting was published.

Also available online, the draft version of Caron Architecture‘s “design packet” for the meeting, with early feedback. Remember that the EDG meeting is about size, shape, and placement of the building on its site, not the fine points of exterior appearance, so that’s why the preliminary rendering above is so sparse.

OTHER DEMOLITIONS: Every so often we go through the permit list to see what’s been proposed and/or permitted in the past few weeks, mostly teardown projects smaller than what’s mentioned above:

–7925 18th SW (house to be replaced with a house)

–10434 39th SW (house)

–5447 21st SW (house and garage to be replaced with a house)

–3844 Belvidere (house to be replaced with a house)

–1928 Sunset SW (house, with lot split and two houses to follow)

–9002 Fauntleroy Way SW (house to be replaced with a house)

And a final note:

CRANE COUNT: West Seattle is down to two tower cranes. We went by the Upton Flats site today, and discovered that it had been taken down sometime since our last look at it, which was last week, on the day the 1307 Harbor SW crane was installed.