WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: Tower crane going up at Fauntleroy/Edmunds

January 6, 2018 11:26 am
|      2 COMMENTS
(Photo from Brian)

11:26 AM: Thanks for the photos and tips! The tower crane for The Foundry on the northeast corner of Fauntleroy and Edmunds is going up right now.

The crane is going up two months after work began at the 4754 Fauntleroy Way SW site, planned for 100+ apartments, ~10 live/work units, and ~100 underground parking spaces.

2:37 PM: Here’s how the crane-in-progress looked when we went by about half an hour ago:

By the way, this will be the second tower crane currently up in West Seattle. The other one went up last February at Upton Flats (35th/Graham) and won’t likely be up too much longer.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE DEVELOPMENT: Tower crane going up at Fauntleroy/Edmunds"

  • Juneau January 6, 2018 (3:27 pm)
    I’m assuming that these will be under construction at the same time as the Fauntleroy Blvd project, right? 2018 is shaping up to be tough traffic times for West Seattle.

  • Seabruce January 6, 2018 (4:22 pm)
    How about a moratorium on increased density (at least NO NEW apartments) in gridlocked West Seattle until they start construction of SoundTransit lightrail? Why don’t they build up areas around existing stations with highrises instead?

