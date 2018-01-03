WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen red CR-V? Also, what police found after Admiral burglary

Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch today – the first, a reader report; the second, from SPD files.

STOLEN RED HONDA CR-V: The photo above is from Joe; it’s his most-recent photo of the 2001 Honda CR-V someone stole from him very early today near 16th SW and SW Thistle [map]. He says, “Although the actual event wasn’t captured (I don’t know how), my security camera showed my car present at midnight and gone by 1 am.” Washington plates AYU3617. If you see Joe’s CR-V, call 911; police incident # is 2018-002500.

Next: We didn’t get a reader report about this burglary last week, but the narrative is now available online (as SPD does for some, but not most, reports):

STOLEN ITEMS FOUND AFTER ADMIRAL BURGLARY: This happened last Thursday (December 28th), according to the report we found in SPD’s online files. Police were called to a Walnut Avenue SW address in early afternoon. They were told that someone had broken into a garage overnight, stealing two bicycles and “a saw, leaf blower, wheelbarrow, flat-screen TV, an Airstream battery, and a red backpack with fishing gear.” A neighbor spotted the garage door open early in the morning and alerted the victim – apparently the burglar(s) got in through a window and left via the door. Police learned that someone else in the area had called 911 at 1:15 am after seeing someone near the garage door working on a bicycle that matched the description of one of the two stolen bikes; officers responded at the time but didn’t find anyone or anything.

While investigating the burglary hours later, officers were told about a bicycle spotted near 41st/Lander [map], and discovered it was one of the stolen bikes. Checking the area nearby, they found other items taken in the burglary, dumped or hidden in bushes – the flat-screen TV, leaf blower, saw, and battery. They also found fingerprints on the TV and on the window through which the burglar(s) had been entered, so those were going to be crosschecked with a database.